Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.21. 10,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,224. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.