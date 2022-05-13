Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.01).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 221.60 ($2.73) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.81. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -13.19.

In related news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,085.39). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,251.14). Insiders have bought a total of 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671 in the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

