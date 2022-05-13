Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 1.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.71% of Amdocs worth $167,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $409,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

