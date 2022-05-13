Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

