Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

CDAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.88.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

