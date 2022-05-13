Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.