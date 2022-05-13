Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 980.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,014.00 to 980.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,038.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

