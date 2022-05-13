Comparing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 85.40 -$153.56 million ($2.47) -1.41 CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innoviz Technologies and CurAegis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 225.67%.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CurAegis Technologies beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

