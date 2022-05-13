Comparing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and China Eastern Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 2.18 $77.47 million $1.11 21.11 China Eastern Airlines $10.40 billion 0.52 -$1.89 billion ($7.13) -2.33

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Eastern Airlines. China Eastern Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Country Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and China Eastern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 9.51% 7.68% 2.72% China Eastern Airlines -24.49% -31.51% -5.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Eastern Airlines 1 2 2 0 2.20

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats China Eastern Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 725 passenger aircraft and nine business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

