Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,603. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

