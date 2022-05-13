Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,555 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

