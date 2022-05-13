Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 151,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,406. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

