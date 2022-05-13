Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

