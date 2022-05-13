Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,217 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 333,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,326. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

