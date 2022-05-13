Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,760 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $124.75. 123,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

