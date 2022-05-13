Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $680,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 13,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

