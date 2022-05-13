Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $964,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.59. The company had a trading volume of 160,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

