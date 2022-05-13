Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,238,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 159,029 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 115,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,506,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,816,000 after purchasing an additional 365,714 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 39,603,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,966,881. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

