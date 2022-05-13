Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.