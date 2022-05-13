Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.