ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 686.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

