ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

WISH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,032,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,608,422. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

