Cowen Cuts Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $21.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 27,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

