Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COWN. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COWN opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

