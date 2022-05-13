Cqs Us LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cqs Us LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises approximately 1.9% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.