Credit Suisse Group Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €193.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.56.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $92.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. adidas has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

