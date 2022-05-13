Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

