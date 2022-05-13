Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Crexendo alerts:

CXDO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,380. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.