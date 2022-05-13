Critical Contrast: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 20.32% 8.86% 7.54% SecureWorks -7.43% -2.38% -1.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 SecureWorks 3 3 0 0 1.50

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus target price of $89.86, indicating a potential upside of 57.37%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.87%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 11.40 $86.28 million $1.00 57.10 SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.67 -$39.79 million ($0.48) -22.08

The Descartes Systems Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

