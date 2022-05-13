Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Crocs worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $57.97 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.