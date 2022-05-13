Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Lowered to C$19.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

