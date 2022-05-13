Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. 107,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 203,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

