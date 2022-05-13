Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CRT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,921. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $147,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

