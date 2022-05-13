CRYPTO20 (C20) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $175,944.63 and approximately $19.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,394.50 or 1.00074850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00105081 BTC.

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,362,331 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

