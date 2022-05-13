Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to post $173.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.45 million and the lowest is $164.80 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $155.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $719.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.39 million to $754.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $705.09 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $769.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. 521,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,210. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.