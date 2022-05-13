Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of RGC Resources worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 3,029 shares of company stock worth $61,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 31,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $164.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

