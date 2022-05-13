Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 266,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 599,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 165,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

