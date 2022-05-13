Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $329.63 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

