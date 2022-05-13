Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $460.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.