Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,992. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

