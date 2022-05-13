Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

OTIS stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 93,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

