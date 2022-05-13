Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded up $6.01 on Friday, reaching $231.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,136. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

