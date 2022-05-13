Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.00. 9,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,464. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

