Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $901,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 116,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 110,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. 15,343,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,146. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.