Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.75. 70,732,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,758,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.70 and its 200-day moving average is $258.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

