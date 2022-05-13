Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $327,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.22. 15,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,480. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

