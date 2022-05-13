Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 1,988,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,075. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.