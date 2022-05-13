Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $75,686,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.21. 75,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.