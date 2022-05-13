Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 13,970 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.91. 124,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,058. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

