Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

